Crash on the M275 near Tipner results in lane closure and delays for drivers leaving Portsmouth

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2025, 08:00 BST

One lane has been closed on the M275 following a crash - the second incident in the area this morning.

Drivers are facing delays leaving Portsmouth this morning following a crash on the M275 northbound near Tipner. It is the second incident within a short distance following the crash on the A27 westbound earlier on Thursday, July 10.

Heavy traffic on the M275 northbound.placeholder image
Heavy traffic on the M275 northbound. | AA

AA Traffic News have reported: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to crash on M275 Northbound after J1 Tipner Lane (Tipner).”

There is slow traffic across the region this morning with delays for drivers on the A27 eastbound near Chichester, as well as the A3 northbound at Chalton.

Live Traffic News can be found on AA Traffic News.

