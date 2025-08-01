This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Drivers are facing long delays after a crash on the M3 has resulted in queueing traffic.

The incident took place on the southbound carriageway near junction 11 (Winchester South) on Friday, August 1. Traffic had been stopped but lanes are now open with residula delays in place.

AA Traffic News has reported: “Queueing traffic due to crash and earlier crash on M3 Southbound at J11 A3090 (Winchester South). Traffic has been released and all lanes are open.”

Live traffic information can be found on AA Traffic News.