A man in his 60s has suffered minor injuries following a collision where the driver failed to stop.

The police have launched an appeal following a collision on Wednesday, September 18 just after 6pm involving a cylist and an unknown white or silver car. The incident, which happened in Drift Road, near the junction with First Avenue, resulted in the cyclist, a man in his 60s, sustaining minor injuries.

The police are looking for dahs cam footage or witnesses following the fail-to-stop collision.

A police spokesperson said: “If anyone saw this collision and hasn't already spoken to us, or has relevant dash cam or CCTV footage of what happened, please contact us. You can call 101 or report online via our website, quoting reference 44240401712.”