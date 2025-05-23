A dog has had a narrow escape after running into traffic on a major road in the city.

Dash cam footage has captured the tense moment a dog managed to get off its lead while crossing Eastern Road with its owner this afternoon (May 23).

The incident, which happened at approximately 12.30pm, saw drivers in both directions act fast in a bid to avoid hitting the pooch.

Thankfully, the drivers’ quick response meant the dog was unharmed and the owner managed to coax the dog to safety and away from the main road.