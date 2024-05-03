A27 collision blocks West End road in Bursledon area - delays for drivers
Drivers are delayed this morning after a collision which blocked a busy Hampshire road in both directions.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Went End Road in Bursledon is partially blocked in both directions due to the incident - and traffic is building in the area.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: “A27 #Bursledon - reports of West End Rd partially BLOCKED in both directions between St Johns Rd/Botley Rd and Windhover Rbt due to an RTC, delays building on the approach.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.