A27 collision blocks West End road in Bursledon area - delays for drivers

Drivers are delayed this morning after a collision which blocked a busy Hampshire road in both directions.
By Joe Buncle
Published 3rd May 2024, 09:00 BST
Went End Road in Bursledon is partially blocked in both directions due to the incident - and traffic is building in the area.

Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: “A27 #Bursledon - reports of West End Rd partially BLOCKED in both directions between St Johns Rd/Botley Rd and Windhover Rbt due to an RTC, delays building on the approach.”

More details to follow.

