Drivers are currently experience lengthy delays when travelling into Portsmouth via a busy motorway.

There are delays for drivers heading into Portsmouth on the M275. | AA Traffic News

There are delays of around 15 minutes for those driving into Portsmouth via the M275 on Friday, November 29. The slow traffic starts from the Church Street Roundabout and tails back the M275 near the Tipner turn off.

AA Traffic News have reported: “ Slow traffic on A3 Mile End Road Southbound at Church Street Roundabout. Travel time is around 15 minute.”

The issue has led to delays on alternative routes with heavy traffic also on London Road through North End and into Fratton.