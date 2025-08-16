Delays of over 20 minutes on the A3 near Chalton as broken down vehicle leads to lane closure

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Aug 2025, 12:47 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A broken down vehicle on the A3 near Petersfield has seen long delays for drivers.

There are currently delays of 23 minutes on Saturday, August 16, on the southbound carriageway of the A3 near Chalton with one lane closed.

AA Traffic News has reported: “One lane closed and slow traffic due to stalled vehicle on A3 Southbound from A272 Turn Off to Chalton Lane (Chalton Turn Off).

“ Severe delays of 23 minutes and delays easing on A3 Southbound in Hampshire. Average speed ten mph.”

Live traffic information can be found on AA Traffic News.

Related topics:Traffic
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice