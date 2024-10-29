Delight as Southampton Airport starts offering easyJet flights to Amsterdam
The Hampshire-based airport has started offering an easyJet service to Amsterdam, sparking delight. This new service will be the seventh easyJet route to operate out of Southampton, adding to the current popular services to Belfast, Glasgow, Geneva, Alicante, Palma and Faro.
Gavin Williams, managing director of Southampton Airport, said: “We are delighted easyJet saw to expand it’s offering at Southampton Airport and it was great to see the service to Amsterdam start flying.
“This flight will provide passengers with more travel options and reaffirms our commitment to improving regional connectivity for the Central South.”
The flights commenced yesterday (October 28) and they will operate on Mondays and Fridays.