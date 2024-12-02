Delivery driver hospitalised with serious injuries following hit and run

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:16 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 11:18 BST

A man in his 30s has been hospitalised following a hit and run.

Police officers were called just after 4:30pm on Sunday, December 1 to a report of a collision at the junction of Kendal Avenue and Perran Road, Southampton.

The collision involved a dark-coloured hatchback-style car and a delivery rider on a white moped.

Police appeal Police appeal
The car did not stop at the scene of the collision and the delivery rider, a man in his 30s, suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury.

As a result, he was taken to hospital for treatment and the police have launched an appeal for information.

If you have any information that may assist the investigation, please call 101 quoting reference 44240523482. For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:TrafficHampshirePolice
