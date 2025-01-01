Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Western Railway have taken to social media this afternoon to confirm delays of up to two hours.

It is likely to cause delays and disruptions until 6pm as all lines are currently blocked.

South Western Railway wrote on X: “A trespasser is affecting the railway between Havant and Bedhampton. Trains may be delayed or revised because of this problem.

“At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 18:00. All lines are blocked and your journey is likely to take longer.

“We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information.”