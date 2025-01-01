Disruptions to train services as South Western Railway confirm trespasser between Havant and Behampton

By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Jan 2025, 15:59 GMT
Updated 1st Jan 2025, 16:03 GMT
South Western Railway have taken to social media this afternoon to confirm delays of up to two hours.

The train service has announced that there are significant delays due to a trespasser between Havant and Bedhampton.

It is likely to cause delays and disruptions until 6pm as all lines are currently blocked.

SWR

South Western Railway wrote on X: “A trespasser is affecting the railway between Havant and Bedhampton. Trains may be delayed or revised because of this problem.

“At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 18:00. All lines are blocked and your journey is likely to take longer.

“We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information.”

For more information about the delays, click here.

