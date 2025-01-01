Disruptions to train services as South Western Railway confirm trespasser between Havant and Behampton
The train service has announced that there are significant delays due to a trespasser between Havant and Bedhampton.
It is likely to cause delays and disruptions until 6pm as all lines are currently blocked.
South Western Railway wrote on X: “A trespasser is affecting the railway between Havant and Bedhampton. Trains may be delayed or revised because of this problem.
“At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 18:00. All lines are blocked and your journey is likely to take longer.
“We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information.”
