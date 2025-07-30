A3/M25 junction weekend closure: Diversion in place with busy motorway interchange closed again this weekend
National Highways is closing the A3 in both directions between Junction 10 Wisley Interchange and the B2215/A247 at Send from 9pm on Friday night (August 1) until 6am on Monday, August 4.
This is part of the £317 million project to upgrade the A3/M25 interchange - of the busiest in the whole of the country - with several gantries being installed as well as resurfacing being carried out. A diversion will be in place.
Southbound A3 main diversion
- you'll take the eastbound (anticlockwise) M25 to junction 9
- travel south on the A243, then join the southbound A24, the westbound A246 and the northbound A247
- re-join the southbound A3 at the Burnt Common interchange
Southbound A3 non-motorway diversion
- take the northbound A3
- then take the eastbound A245, the northbound A307, the eastbound A309 and the southbound A243
- join the southbound A24, then take the westbound A246 and the northbound A247
- re-join the southbound A3 at the Burnt Common interchange
Northbound A3 main diversion
- take the B2215 off the A3
- then travel south on the A247, east on the A246, north on the A24 and north on the A243
- join the westbound (clockwise) M25 at junction 9
- re-join the northbound A3 at junction 10
Northbound A3 non-motorway diversion
- take the B2215 off the A3
- then travel south on the A247, east on the A246, north on the A24 and north on the A243
- then travel west on the A309, south on the A307 and west on the A245
- re-join the northbound A3 at the A245 Painshill junction
A further weekend closure during September from 12 to 15.
We'll confirm diversion routes and share them ahead of the closure weekend, supported by web updates and local travel advice. Check details of other planned closures that we need to make on M25, A3 and neighbouring roads.
