A MAN has been arrested after a three-car crash in Gosport led to the part closure of the A32.

It comes after police were called to a report of a public order incident and a crash involving a BMW, a Peugeot 206 and a Ford Fiesta in Forton Road at 1.29pm.

Forton Road/A32, in Gosport. Picture: Google Street View

They detained have since detained a man on suspicion of affray and dangerous driving.

The incident caused major congestion in Gosport and led to the closure of Forton Road, in both directions, between Camden Street and The Crossways.

Live maps from Google showed traffic at a standstill in certain parts of the Brockhurst area.

The Hampshire County Council traffic service Romanse said Forton Road was reopened just before 3.30pm, after it was cleared.