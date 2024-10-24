Driver delays expected as busy Gosport road closes today - here's when and where
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A busy Gosport road is set to close today for two days.
Military Road will undergo carriageway repairs from today (October 24) to October 26. The road will be closed overnight from 7pm until 6am in order to try and minimise the impact of the works. A diversion route has been set up which takes drivers through the nearby Grange Road.
A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: "Access to properties will be maintained either by signed diversion or by operatives although there may be a short wait whilst the site is made safe."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.