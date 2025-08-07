Driver faces court action after 'eagle eyed' officers seize car for no licence and insurance

By Sophie Lewis

‘Eagle eyed officers’ have seized a car after the driver failed to have a licence or insurance.

A car has been seized, and a driver summoned to court, after police officers were alerted to the vehicle during patrols in the city yesterday.

A Portsmouth Police Facebook post said: “The eagle eyed officers located the vehicle driving out of the city and stopped it to check on details.

“After a short while of the driver failing to provide details , finger prints were taken and the driver was found to have no drivers licence and no Insurance for the vehicle.”

The car was then seized under Section 165 of the road traffic act.

