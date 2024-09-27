Drivers on M27 face delays due to van incident at Southampton Airport
A lane has been closed after a traffic incident involving a van.
Drivers heading westbound through the construction area around junction 5 have been warned of delays.
AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and delays due to stalled van on M27 Westbound at J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Lane one (of three) is closed.”
