Drivers on M27 face delays due to van incident at Southampton Airport

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Sep 2024, 16:03 BST
A lane has been closed after a traffic incident involving a van.

Drivers heading westbound through the construction area around junction 5 have been warned of delays.

AA Traffic News said: “One lane closed and delays due to stalled van on M27 Westbound at J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Lane one (of three) is closed.”

