Drivers face 'severe delays' of 13 minutes on M27 eatsbound

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Feb 2025, 17:04 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 17:05 BST

There are ‘severe’ delays building on the M27.

Drivers are facing hefty delays this afternoon (February 27) with congestion building on the M27.

The AA said: “Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J11 A27 (Fareham / Gosport) and A27 (Portsbridge Roundabout). Average speed 15 mph.”

