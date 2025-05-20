Drivers face 'severe delays' of 17 minutes on M27 westbound this morning
Drivers are facing ‘severe delays’ of 17 minutes on the M27 this morning.
There are reports of serious delays on the motorway as traffic is queueing from junction 7 westbound.
The AA said: “Queueing traffic on M27 Westbound at J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Congestion to J9 (Segensworth / Fareham). In the construction area.
“Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed ten mph.”