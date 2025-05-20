Drivers face 'severe delays' of 17 minutes on M27 westbound this morning

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 20th May 2025, 08:14 BST
Updated 20th May 2025, 08:14 BST
Drivers are facing ‘severe delays’ of 17 minutes on the M27 this morning.

There are reports of serious delays on the motorway as traffic is queueing from junction 7 westbound.

The AA said: “Queueing traffic on M27 Westbound at J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Congestion to J9 (Segensworth / Fareham). In the construction area.

“Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays easing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed ten mph.”

For more information about the road closure, click here.

