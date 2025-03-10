Drivers face 'severe' delays of 21 minutes on M27 westbound near Fareham
Drivers are facing 21 minute delays on the M27 this morning (March 10).
There are ‘severe’ delays of 21 minutes on the M27 westbound and congestion is increasing.
The AA said: “Severe delays of 21 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J7 A334 Charles Watts Way (Hedge End). Average speed ten mph.”
These delays are partially due to an earlier stalled vehicle and roadworks in the area.