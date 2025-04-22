Drivers facing increasing delays of 16 minutes on M27 westbound this morning
Drivers are facing delays on the M27 this morning (April 22).
There are delays of 16 minutes, and increasing, on the M27 westbound between junction 9 and junction 5.
The AA says: “Severe delays of 16 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed 15 mph.”
