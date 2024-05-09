Drivers on M27 suffer “severe delays” this morning
Drivers on the M27 are suffering “severe delays” this morning.
Disruption is being caused between junction 9 and 5 westbound where construction work is taking place.
AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of twelve minutes on M27 Westbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and J5 A335 Stoneham Way (Southampton Airport / Eastleigh). Average speed 20 mph.”
