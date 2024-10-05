Drivers on M275, M27 and Eastern Road facing delays into Portsmouth
Drivers heading into Portsmouth are facing delays this lunchtime.
AA Traffic News said: “Severe delays of eleven minutes and delays increasing on M275 Southbound between M27 J12 (Portsmouth) and A3 Mile End Road. Average speed ten mph.
“Severe delays of twelve minutes and delays increasing on Eastern Road Roundabout Southbound between A2030 Eastern Road and A288 Milton Road. Average speed ten mph.”
