Drivers warned as two vehicles crash near Southampton Airport
A crash near Southampton Airport has resulted in a road closure.
Drivers have been warned of the two-vehicle collision on the A335.
AA Traffic News said: “Road closed due to crash, two vehicles involved on A335 Wide Lane both ways from Chestnut Avenue to South Street. Traffic is coping well.”
