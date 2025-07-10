Drivers warned as two vehicles crash near Southampton Airport

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2025
A crash near Southampton Airport has resulted in a road closure.

Drivers have been warned of the two-vehicle collision on the A335.

AA Traffic News said: “Road closed due to crash, two vehicles involved on A335 Wide Lane both ways from Chestnut Avenue to South Street. Traffic is coping well.”

