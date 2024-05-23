Drivers warned of crash close to M27 and "slow traffic"

By Steve Deeks
Published 23rd May 2024, 09:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Drivers are being warned of a crash close to the M27.

The incident happened near Hedge End. AA Traffic News said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on A334 Thornhill Park Road both ways from Hinkler Road to Thornhill Avenue.”

Related topics:Traffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.