Drivers warned of crash close to M27 and "slow traffic"
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers are being warned of a crash close to the M27.
The incident happened near Hedge End. AA Traffic News said: “Reports of slow traffic due to crash on A334 Thornhill Park Road both ways from Hinkler Road to Thornhill Avenue.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.