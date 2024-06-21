Drivers warned of crash on Hampshire road where man died last week

By Steve Deeks
Published 21st Jun 2024, 08:30 BST
Drivers are being warned of a crash on a Hampshire road where a man died last week.

AA Traffic News reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A326 Marchwood By-pass both ways from (Dibden Roundabout) to Twiggs Lane.”

The A326 was the scene of a crash on June 13 that led to George Hughes, 51, of Meyrick Close, Bransgore, dying at the scene. Police attended the incident involving an HGV lorry and a silver Peugeot 107 at the junction with Monkton Lane just after 3am.

The road was closed in both directions for 12 hours.

