Drivers warned of crash on Hampshire road where man died last week
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers are being warned of a crash on a Hampshire road where a man died last week.
AA Traffic News reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A326 Marchwood By-pass both ways from (Dibden Roundabout) to Twiggs Lane.”
The A326 was the scene of a crash on June 13 that led to George Hughes, 51, of Meyrick Close, Bransgore, dying at the scene. Police attended the incident involving an HGV lorry and a silver Peugeot 107 at the junction with Monkton Lane just after 3am.
The road was closed in both directions for 12 hours.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.