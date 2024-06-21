Drivers warned of crash on Hampshire road where man died last week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being warned of a crash on a Hampshire road where a man died last week.

Traffic and travel.

AA Traffic News reported: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash on A326 Marchwood By-pass both ways from (Dibden Roundabout) to Twiggs Lane.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A326 was the scene of a crash on June 13 that led to George Hughes, 51, of Meyrick Close, Bransgore, dying at the scene. Police attended the incident involving an HGV lorry and a silver Peugeot 107 at the junction with Monkton Lane just after 3am.