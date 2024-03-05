Breaking

Eastern Road, A2030, southbound re-opens following unforeseen closure due to emergency pothole repairs

The council has confirmed that the emergency pothole repairs on a major road in the city have been completed.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 5th Mar 2024, 12:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Eastern Road has now re-opened fully after being closed without warning for emergency pothole repairs. The road was closed southbound between the A27 Farlington Roundabout and Anchorage Road and Portsmouth Roads Twitter has now confirmed that the road has been re-opened with the necessary repairs being completed.

Despite the road being re-open, there is still heavy traffic and delays in that area. For more information about the road closure, click here.

Related topics:TrafficA27HampshirePortsmouthPortsmouth City CouncilPotholesRepairRoad Closures