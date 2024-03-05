Breaking
Eastern Road, A2030, southbound re-opens following unforeseen closure due to emergency pothole repairs
The council has confirmed that the emergency pothole repairs on a major road in the city have been completed.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eastern Road has now re-opened fully after being closed without warning for emergency pothole repairs. The road was closed southbound between the A27 Farlington Roundabout and Anchorage Road and Portsmouth Roads Twitter has now confirmed that the road has been re-opened with the necessary repairs being completed.