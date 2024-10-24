Eastern Road closure this evening to allow for checks to be made on the condition of the road
Eastern Road will be closed southbound tonight (Thursday, October 24) from 10.45 pm until 5am tomorrow morning. However, the footpath will remain open during this time and the northbound carriageway will remain open.
This is to allow a Deflectograph survey will be conducted to assess the condition of the road. This involves using a specialised machine which measures how much a road bends under the weight of a standard vehicle axle.
A city council spokesperson explained this survey then helps Colas evaluate the road’s strength to keep it safe for motorists.
The council also confirmed that despite an official notice of closures lasting until Saturday morning on Eastern Road, there are no further closures planned beyond the one this evening.
