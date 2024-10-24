West Sussex Highways has advised motorists that multiple roads are due to be closed on the dates and times specified for carriageway surfacing. Photo: Stock image / National World

A major road into Portsmouth is set to be closed to traffic overnight to allow workers to check the condition of the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eastern Road will be closed southbound tonight (Thursday, October 24) from 10.45 pm until 5am tomorrow morning. However, the footpath will remain open during this time and the northbound carriageway will remain open.

This is to allow a Deflectograph survey will be conducted to assess the condition of the road. This involves using a specialised machine which measures how much a road bends under the weight of a standard vehicle axle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A city council spokesperson explained this survey then helps Colas evaluate the road’s strength to keep it safe for motorists.

The council also confirmed that despite an official notice of closures lasting until Saturday morning on Eastern Road, there are no further closures planned beyond the one this evening.