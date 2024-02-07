Eastern Road: Delays for Portsmouth drivers as Southern Water repairs continue
Eastern Road is currently closed whilst Southern Water carries out major re-lining of a 500m underground pipe in a bid to prevent further water bursts and disruptions - and drivers are facing delays of about 25 minutes in the Portsmouth area.
Hampshire County Council Traffic and Travel reports: "#A27 Westbound - approx 25-minute delays between A259 Havant Rd #Emsworth and #A27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea due to the closure of southbound A2030 Eastern Rd."
Delays of 50 minutes are also reported on London Road between Corbett Road and A27/M27 Portsbridge Roundabout. The closure of the road started on February 3 at 8pm and it is intended to remain closed until February 9 at 8pm. The work will see a 500-metre-long sewer, which runs along an arterial route through Portsmouth, re-lined as part of a £1m solution to a string of disruptive bursts. The work will be carried out in two parts which will mean that the road will be closed again at a later date. There has not been a confirmation of the second closure as of yet.