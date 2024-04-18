Eastern Road: A2030 in Portsmouth shut once again due to burst sewer despite Southern Water repairs

Eastern Road has once again been shut as engineers scramble to fix a burst sewer.
By Freddie Webb
Published 18th Apr 2024, 07:38 BST
The southbound route of the A2030 is affected, with one lane on the northbound side also being blocked. Leaking water is taking place at the same section which Southern Water had previously repaired, according to Portsmouth City Council.

A Southern Water tanker on Eastern Road this morning (April 18) after part of the sewer which they tried to repair has burst. Picture: Portsmouth City CouncilA Southern Water tanker on Eastern Road this morning (April 18) after part of the sewer which they tried to repair has burst. Picture: Portsmouth City Council
A Southern Water tanker on Eastern Road this morning (April 18) after part of the sewer which they tried to repair has burst. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

The local authority reported this morning: “Eastern Road southbound and one lane on the northbound are closed between Anchorage Road and the roundabout. This is because Southern Water's sewer main has burst to the south of the section they had repaired, and there is flooding which is not safe for drivers.

“Southern Water tankers are on site clearing the flooding so that the damage can be assessed. The footpath and cycle paths remain open. Please plan your journey and allow extra time.”

The utility company underwent a major repair scheme in March to try and stop the sewage pipe from bursting again. This was after several incidents which caused havoc for motorists throughout this year.

