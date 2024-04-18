Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The southbound route of the A2030 is affected, with one lane on the northbound side also being blocked. Leaking water is taking place at the same section which Southern Water had previously repaired, according to Portsmouth City Council.

A Southern Water tanker on Eastern Road this morning (April 18) after part of the sewer which they tried to repair has burst. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority reported this morning: “Eastern Road southbound and one lane on the northbound are closed between Anchorage Road and the roundabout. This is because Southern Water's sewer main has burst to the south of the section they had repaired, and there is flooding which is not safe for drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Southern Water tankers are on site clearing the flooding so that the damage can be assessed. The footpath and cycle paths remain open. Please plan your journey and allow extra time.”