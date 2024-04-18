Eastern Road: A2030 in Portsmouth shut once again due to burst sewer despite Southern Water repairs
The southbound route of the A2030 is affected, with one lane on the northbound side also being blocked. Leaking water is taking place at the same section which Southern Water had previously repaired, according to Portsmouth City Council.
The local authority reported this morning: “Eastern Road southbound and one lane on the northbound are closed between Anchorage Road and the roundabout. This is because Southern Water's sewer main has burst to the south of the section they had repaired, and there is flooding which is not safe for drivers.
“Southern Water tankers are on site clearing the flooding so that the damage can be assessed. The footpath and cycle paths remain open. Please plan your journey and allow extra time.”
The utility company underwent a major repair scheme in March to try and stop the sewage pipe from bursting again. This was after several incidents which caused havoc for motorists throughout this year.
