Eastern Road lane closure causes delays in Portsmouth onto A27

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:59 BST

A lane closure on the Eastern Road caused delays earlier today (March 6).

Drivers are being held up due to a lane closure in the construction area of the northbound carriageway.

AA Traffic News said: “Queueing traffic on A2030 Eastern Road Northbound at A27 (Farlington Roundabout). In the construction area. Due to a lane closure today.

“One lane closed due to construction on A2030 Eastern Road both ways before A27.”

Portsmouth City Council has since confirmed the lane was fully reopened at 12.45pm with all traffic then clearing.

