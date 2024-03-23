Eastern Road: Major Portsmouth road stays closed whilst Southern Water complete repairs
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eastern Road has had to undergo major repairs following a series of road closures due to leaks and overflows - and Southern Water put a second road closure in place since the start of the year. The closure has been in place 8am on Saturday, March 16 and the works were expected to continue until Saturday, March 23. So far, there has been no update on when the road will reopen today. According to AA's live traffic map, the closure remains in place.
Earlier this week, Southern Water said that the work they are completing is on track to finish in time.
The first closure took place between February 3 and February 8 as part of the two-step process of relining a 500-metre-long stretch of sewer in a bid to stop the recurring problems of flooding and leaks. The first closure re-lined 200 metres and the current closure is finishing off the remaining section of sewer needing to be relined.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.