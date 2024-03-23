Eastern Road has had to undergo major repairs following a series of road closures due to leaks and overflows - and Southern Water put a second road closure in place since the start of the year. The closure has been in place 8am on Saturday, March 16 and the works were expected to continue until Saturday, March 23. So far, there has been no update on when the road will reopen today. According to AA's live traffic map, the closure remains in place.