Eastern Road: Southern Water re-lining repairs on Portsmouth city road causes closure of cycle and footpath
The re-lining work of the 300-metre-long sewer on the major city road has affected the cycle and footpath on the east side of the Eastern Road and it has been closed between Anchorage Road and Farlington Roundabout.
The update said: "The work, which is still scheduled to finish on Saturday 23 March, is part of a £1 million solution to a string of disruptive bursts.
"We apologise for any the disruption this will cause residents, businesses and commuters – but are taking this action now to avoid more challenging times in the future."
There are diversion routes in place for people that would use the cycle and footpath. The Southern Water website says: "If approaching from the north or Farlington marshes, pedestrians and cyclists can use the roundabout to access the western cycle and footpath.
"If approaching from the south, pedestrians and cyclists can cross the road to the west side of Eastern Road, at the traffic lights near Anchorage Road junction."
