Eastern Road is set to be closed overnight this week while works are carried out on the carriageway.

The key road into Portsmouth is set to be closed between 10pm to 5am from February 21 to 24. On the southbound carriageway this will be from the roundabout where it meets the A27 to Burrfields Road, and northbound 150metres from Hayling Avenue upwards.

Eastern Road, Portsmouth | Google Streetview

This will allow for ‘cleansing works’ to be carried out on the carriageway and follows on similar work being carried out this week on the M275.

Diversions will be in place through the city via Copnor Road.

