Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eastern Road has had to undergo major repairs following a series of road closures due to leaks and overflows - and Southern Water put a second road closure in place since the start of the year. The closure has been in place 8am on Saturday, March 16 and the works were expected be completed today (Saturday, March 23.)

Earlier this week, Southern Water said that the work they are completing was on track to finish in time. However, the water company has now announced that the works will continue into next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “The re-lining work of the 300-metre-long sewer is taking longer than anticipated due to unforeseen circumstances. Our teams are working throughout the day and night this weekend, to complete the repair as quickly as possible. This will delay the reopening of the Eastern Road, which is now scheduled for Monday 25 March.

“We apologise for the disruption this will cause residents, businesses and commuters. The work, which is part of a £1 million solution, is being taken now to avoid more challenging times in the future.”

Southern Water have confirmed that sewerage repair works are delayed.