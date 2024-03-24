Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eastern Road has had to undergo major repairs following a series of road closures due to leaks and overflows - and Southern Water put a second road closure in place since the start of the year. The closure was put in place 8am on Saturday, March 16 and the works were expected be completed yesterday (Saturday, March 23.) Yesterday evening, the water services provider announced that "unforeseen circumstances" had meant the repairs will not be finished until Monday.

Now, Southern Water has revealed the reason for the delay. Some had speculated that the the water company dug a hole in the wrong part of the road, but this was refuted by its latest statement given to The News.

Southern Water have confirmed that sewerage repair works will continue into next week.

A Southern Water spokesperson said that "the replacement of a sewer pipe collar" was the unexpected issue which made finsihing the work on Saturday impossible. They also said that the road is now expected to open on the evening of Monday, March 25.

The announcement yesterday evening said: “The re-lining work of the 300-metre-long sewer is taking longer than anticipated due to unforeseen circumstances. Our teams are working throughout the day and night this weekend, to complete the repair as quickly as possible. This will delay the reopening of the Eastern Road, which is now scheduled for Monday 25 March. We apologise for the disruption this will cause residents, businesses and commuters. The work, which is part of a £1 million solution, is being taken now to avoid more challenging times in the future.”