The Eastern Road (A2030) southbound closed at 8am on Saturday, March 16, and is expected to last until March 23. According to AA Traffic, traffic is "very slow" this morning on the A27 between Cosham and Havant, and towards Bedhampton on the A3(M). Delays are also being felt in Widley and Purbrook.

Leaks have been discovered along the sewer pipe on the southbound route on several occasions, causing huge at different points over the past few months. The repair project project involves a 500-metre-long stretch of sewer being relined to stop repeated issues.

Last week, Southern Water posted a "travel alert" on social media to remind drivers of the disruption. Alex Saunders, Southern Water’s head of wastewater networks, said: “We apologise for any the disruption this will cause residents, businesses and commuters – but are taking this action now to avoid more challenging times in the future. We will continue to update our website with any further information.”