Portsmouth train delays: Eastleigh signal error to cause delays to Portsmouth via Basingstoke

Signalling problems at a Hampshire train station could cause delays for commuters to Portsmouth
By Joe Williams
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 15:53 BST
Eastleigh railway station was affected by signalling issues on Tuesday, April 2. While the problem has now been resolved, delays are expected until 8pm with commuters travelling to Portsmouth via Basingstoke and Winchester likely to be affected.

A South Western Railway spokesperson said: "We were earlier informed of a signalling problem at Eastleigh. This has now been resolved and all lines have reopened. Services will still be subject to delay, cancellation or revision while we return the service to normal."

If your journey has been affected, South Western Railway have advised that the below services can be used as an alternative at no extra cost:

GWR services via any reasonable route

Cross Country services services via any reasonable route

Southern services between Southampton / Portsmouth and London Victoria.

Bluestar 2 between Southampton - Swaythling - Eastleigh

Bluestar 3 between Southampton - Bitterne - Hedge End - Botley - Eastleigh

Bluestar 24 between Eastleigh - Southampton Airport Parkway - Hedge End

Further information can be found on the South Western Railway website.

