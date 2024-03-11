Eastleigh fire sees five vehicles catch ablaze as Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary investigate cause
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a five-vehicle blaze on a Hampshire road this morning.
Just after 5am on Monday, March 11 , crews from Eastleigh, Redbridge and St Mary’s were called to a vehicle fire on Drum Road in Eastleigh. Police officers are working with the fire service to establish what caused the blaze.
A Hampshire and Isle of WIght Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels and jets to extinguish 5 vehicles. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service is working with police to investigate."