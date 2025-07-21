Emergency repairs cause heavy traffic on busy Fareham road
Emergency repairs on a busy road has resulted in heavy traffic.
Drivers are facing lengthy delays on Hoad’s Hill this morning (July 21) due to ongoing ‘emergency repair’ works.
The AA says: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to emergency repairs on A32 Hoad's Hill Northbound at A334 Fareham Road.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.