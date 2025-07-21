Emergency repairs cause heavy traffic on busy Fareham road

Emergency repairs on a busy road has resulted in heavy traffic.

Drivers are facing lengthy delays on Hoad’s Hill this morning (July 21) due to ongoing ‘emergency repair’ works.

The AA says: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to emergency repairs on A32 Hoad's Hill Northbound at A334 Fareham Road.”

Related topics:TrafficHampshire

