Emergency repairs on M27 continue to cause "severe" delays for rush hour commuters

Drivers are facing severe delays on the M27 dues to emergency works taking place.

A lane is closed on the eastbound carriageway at J12 to Portsmouth on Tuesday, August 5, which is continuing to cause disruption. There have been delays in the area throughout the day, however as rush hour gets into full swing it is being exacerbated.

AA Traffic News has reported: “Severe delays of 17 minutes and delays increasing on M27 Eastbound between J9 A27 Segensworth Link Road (Segensworth / Fareham) and M275. Average speed 15 mph.

“One lane closed and slow traffic due to emergency bridge repairs on M27 Eastbound at J12 M275 (Portsmouth).”

Traffic is currently being affected back to Fareham. Live traffic news can be found on AA Traffic News.