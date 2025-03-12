Emergency services dealing with incident on railway causing disruption for travellers
South Western Rail (SWR) has announced that trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem. Services at Southampton, Winchester and Eastleigh are impacted.
“At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 3pm. All lines are blocked and your journey is likely to take longer,” a social media post from SWR said.
“We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information. Train services are able to run towards Southampton however Winchester will not be served until further notice.
“Rail replacement options are being looked into by our travel supplier, when these are confirmed we will provide details.”