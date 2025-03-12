Emergency services dealing with incident on railway causing disruption for travellers

Emergency services are dealing with an incident which is affecting the railway between Eastleigh and Basingstoke this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breaking news

South Western Rail (SWR) has announced that trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised because of this problem. Services at Southampton, Winchester and Eastleigh are impacted.

“At this time, we estimate that disruption to our services will end at 3pm. All lines are blocked and your journey is likely to take longer,” a social media post from SWR said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will let you know if this changes or when we have more information. Train services are able to run towards Southampton however Winchester will not be served until further notice.

“Rail replacement options are being looked into by our travel supplier, when these are confirmed we will provide details.”