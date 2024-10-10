Emergency services respond to collision involving two cars in Gosport
The incident, which reportedly happened at approximately 8pm yesterday evening (October 9) involved two cars which crashed into eachother at the junction with The Crossways, Gosport. Emergency services including police officers and the fire rescue service were both spotted at the scene of the incident.
A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We were called at 7:58pm on Wednesday 9 October with reports of a collision involving two vehicle on Forton Road in Gosport, at the junction with The Crossways.
“Three people reported minor injuries.”
Pictures have also shown the extent of the collision with both of the vehicles sustaining significant damage. As a result of the collision, a partial road closure was put in place while emergency services dealt with the situation.
