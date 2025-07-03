Emergency services respond to serious crash on A27
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on a major road.
Google traffic has said the incident is on the A27, Eastern Way, and as a result, congestion is building.
It is reported that emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash. The police have been contacted for more information about the incident.
