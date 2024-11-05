Emsworth: Road closure for drainage and footway improvements results in diversion through town

A road in Emsworth is due to be closed for approximately four weeks while works are completed.

Hampshire County Council has confirmed that road improvements are due to be carried out in Bridge Road and Victoria Road from Monday, November 11.

This closure will take approximately four weeks to complete and it is part of the Emsworth Improvement Plan being undertaken by the council. The aim of the scheme is to make a number of safety improvements along Victoria Road near Emsworth Primary School as well as making improvements to the entrance of Bridge Road.

Hampshire County Council has appointed Mays Construction Ltd to carry out drainage and footway improvements in Bridge Road and Victoria Road. Works start at Bridge Road on Monday 11 November 2024 for approximately four weeks. | Hampshire County Council

There will be a partial road closure in Bridge Road from the A259 for a duration of the improvements and work will follow in Victoria Road.

The works being completed in Bridge Road will include the narrowing of the bellmouth, improvements to drainage and footway resurfacing while the work in Victoria Road will include footway widening, the relocation of a lighting column and the relocation of a telegraph pole.

The scheme will be divided into two phases, with the first phase commencing next week and the second phase will start next summer. Phase two of the plan will involve improving the crossing points to ensure safe access to the school for all users.

For more information about the Emsworth Improvement Plan and the road closure, click here.

