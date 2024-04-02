London Road Hilsea gas works: Engineering begins with lane closures set in Portsmouth - when it will reopen
Gas distribution company SGN is resuming its work in London Road today, with lane and southbound carriageway closures planned for the area. They were paused while South Water carried out its repairs to Eastern Road.
The closures are set to be in place for up to two weeks. A contraflow traffic system is being put in place, with motorists being warned to prepare for more traffic delays on their rush hour commutes.
Bradley Barlow, SGN spokesman, previously said: "Due to the location of the gas main in the road outside the old News Centre entrance, from Tuesday, April 2, for a maximum of two weeks, we’ll need to fully close the southbound carriageway of London Road. A contraflow system with two-way traffic will be in place on the northbound carriageway to maintain southbound and northbound traffic flow in and out of the city.
"Once this section is complete, we’ll then return to work with one lane of the southbound carriageway closed. The northbound lane will then return back to two lanes until we complete the replacement work on Monday, May 6. We’re sorry for the inconvenience our work may cause. We’ve worked closely with Portsmouth City Council, Colas (Highways teams) and Southern Water to plan our work to minimise disruption and to maintain traffic flow in and out of Portsmouth. Thank you for your patience and understanding."
