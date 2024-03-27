Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From Tuesday, April 2 the gas distribution company SGN will be resuming its work in London Road, paused while Southern Water carried out its repairs in Eastern Road, which will result in the complete closure of the southbound carriageway for up to two weeks. A contraflow will be put in place, however motorists have been warned to prepare themselves for more traffic delays.

Bradley Barlow, spokesperson for gas distribution company SGN, said: "Due to the location of the gas main in the road outside the old News Centre entrance, from Tuesday 2 April for a maximum of two weeks, we’ll need to fully close the southbound carriageway of London Road. A contraflow system with two-way traffic will be in place on the northbound carriageway to maintain southbound and northbound traffic flow in and out of the city.

"Once this section is complete, we’ll then return to work with one lane of the southbound carriageway closed. The northbound lane will then return back to two lanes until we complete the replacement work on Monday 6 May.

"We’re sorry for the inconvenience our work may cause. We’ve worked closely with Portsmouth City Council, Colas (Highways teams) and Southern Water to plan our work to minimise disruption and to maintain traffic flow in and out of Portsmouth. Thank you for your patience and understanding."