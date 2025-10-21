Fareham and Gosport bus stops to get overhaul in £3m Hampshire upgrade – here’s what’s changing
The Department for Transport is putting funding Hampshire’s Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP).
Hampshire County Council will spend £1.5 million of the cash to replace old bus shelters along the bus route between Gosport and Fareham.
This route is used by the E1 and E2 Eclipse buses, which serve Bridgemary, Rowner, Elson, and Gosport town centre.
The old shelters will be replaced with modern ones that are safer and more secure.
New lighting will also be installed at the Gregson Avenue overbridge using £17,000 from the BSIP fund. This will help reduce vandalism and anti-social behaviour.
Another £250,334 will be used to improve bus stops in different parts of Hampshire, including:
- The X2 route in the south of the New Forest district
- The X3 route between Ringwood and Fordingbridge
- The Bluestar 6 route between Lymington and Ashurst
- The 76 route between Andover, Whitchurch, and Basingstoke
Around £200,000 will be spent improving bus stops in Winchester.
QR codes will be added to bus stops across Hampshire, costing £80,000.
Scanning a code will take passengers to a website showing up-to-date bus times for that stop.
Council-owned bus shelters will also be repaired. Some £105,000 will fund regular cleaning and maintenance to keep them in good condition.
A total of £460,000 will go towards improving bus shelters and facilities near sixth form colleges in Eastleigh, Farnborough, Basingstoke, Purbrook, and Totton.
Finally, £405,000 will be available for parish councils to apply for, so they can improve their own local bus shelters.