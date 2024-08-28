Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a ‘truly fantastic’ man who ‘brought happiness and light into the lives of everyone he met’.

Family have paid tribute to their ‘lovely’ Dominic Davis-Smith from Holbury who died in a fatal collision on August 16. Police were called at 11:29pm to reports of a serious collision on Normandy Way, Marchwood, involving one vehicle, a blue Ford Ka, which collided with a tree.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the passenger of the Ford, Dominic, died at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist officers and have now made the following tribute to him. His family said: "Dominic was a lovely caring son, brother and grandson. He did not have the easiest start to life, but he showed great strength and determination which enabled him to live life to the max. "He brought happiness and light into the lives of everyone he met, and impacted so many lives in a positive way. "He will be remembered for his laughter and great banter, and could be described as Peter Pan, someone who did not take life too seriously. "Some will remember him as the heart and soul of the party, always living for the moment, and others would know him as a smiler, a truly fantastic bloke.

A tribute has been paid to a 'kind and caring' man who died following a collision in Marchwood. | Hampshire Police

"Dominic also had another amazing side to him; he was a kind and caring person who always put his family and friends first. "The family wish to send their heartfelt thanks for all the messages of support from his many friends and family, both near and far. "He will be greatly missed by all and forever in our hearts."

The driver of the Ford, an 18-year-old woman from Totton, was taken to hospital where she has been treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries. She has since been released from hospital. A police investigation into this collision is ongoing and officers are asking that any witnesses or those with relevant dash cam footage please call 101 quoting reference 44240352481. For more information about reporting information online, click here.