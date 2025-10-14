The M27 is set to be closed again this weekend for the final time at junction 12 for the massive project to upgrade the bridges at the interchange.

The eastbound M27 will be closed by National Highways at the Cosham / Hilsea interchange from 9pm on Friday (October 17) until 6am on Monday, October 20. This will be followed by overnight closures from November 3 to 11.

This is to allow for works to continue for the ongoing project to upgrade the bridges at the major interchange which links the M27 with the A27 and the M275. It will also impact traffic heading north out of the city on the M275 who would then join the M27/A27 towards Havant.

This weekend’s closure also coincides with the Great South Run, with participants from the Fareham and Gosport direction urged to plan their journeys into Portsmouth as a result.

Removal of the old road surface and waterproofing on the top of the westbound bridge and upgrading the existing surface drainage was completed over two previous weekend closures. Work also continues underneath the two bridges, as well as on the eastbound carriageway which began last weekend during the first of two weekend closures.

Behind the scenes of the works to repair the bridges at junction 12 of the M27 in Portsmouth. | Habibur Rahman

Eastbound M27 diversion:

leave the M27 at J12

turn right at traffic lights onto A27 Western Road

take second exit at Portsbridge roundabout to re-join the A27 eastbound

Alternatively:

follow the M275 southbound towards Portsmouth

leave the M275 at the Tipner interchange

take the 3rd exit to re-join the M275 northbound

bear left toward A27

turn right at traffic lights onto A27 Western Road

take the second exit at Portsbridge roundabout to re-join the A27 eastbound

Northbound M275 diversion to join the M27/A27 eastbound

leave M275 at junction 12 towards A27

bear left toward A27

turn right at traffic lights onto A27 Western Road

take second exit at Portsbridge roundabout to re-join the A27 eastbound

For the latest about the project visit the National Highways website at nationalhighways.co.uk/our-roads/south-east/m27-junction-12-hilsea-interchange-ibm-bridge-repairs