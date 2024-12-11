Firefighters tackle road sweeper blaze in Winchester - road closed
A road has been closed following a vehicle fire in Hampshire.
A road sweeper vehicle caught fire earlier today (December 11) on Upper High Street, Winchester. As a result of the blaze, the road has been closed and firefighters have been at the scene of the incident.
The AA said: ”Road closed and delays due to vehicle fire on B3420 Upper High Street One Way Street from The Westgate Inn to Station Road.
“Detour in operation - buses towards the city centre from Romsey Road will divert via Chilbolton Avenue and Stockbridge Road.”
