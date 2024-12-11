A road has been closed following a vehicle fire in Hampshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A road sweeper vehicle caught fire earlier today (December 11) on Upper High Street, Winchester. As a result of the blaze, the road has been closed and firefighters have been at the scene of the incident.

Firefighters

The AA said: ”Road closed and delays due to vehicle fire on B3420 Upper High Street One Way Street from The Westgate Inn to Station Road.

“Detour in operation - buses towards the city centre from Romsey Road will divert via Chilbolton Avenue and Stockbridge Road.”