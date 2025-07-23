St Marys Road: Five week 'directional' road closure as SGN replaces 'essential gas main'
SGN has confirmed it is planning a ‘temporary eastbound directional road closure’ in St Mary’s Road from Wednesday, July 30, and diversion routes will be in place.
The work, which will involve ‘replacing old, metal pipes with new longer lasting plastic ones’, will be in place until September 1 between the junction of Fratton Road and Fourth Street.
As a result of the closure, there will be no car or bike access and people will be able to park at their properties via the westbound lane only. SGN has also advised that bus service 21 will be impacted and people should check before travelling.
