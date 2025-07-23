A road closure will be in place for the next five weeks while engineers replace an ‘essential gas main’ in the city.

SGN has confirmed it is planning a ‘temporary eastbound directional road closure’ in St Mary’s Road from Wednesday, July 30, and diversion routes will be in place.

A temporary eastbound directional road closure will be in place in St Mary's Road for the next five weeks. | Google

The work, which will involve ‘replacing old, metal pipes with new longer lasting plastic ones’, will be in place until September 1 between the junction of Fratton Road and Fourth Street.

As a result of the closure, there will be no car or bike access and people will be able to park at their properties via the westbound lane only. SGN has also advised that bus service 21 will be impacted and people should check before travelling.